Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY)

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rémy Cointreau from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a research report on Friday, November 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Societe Generale restated a sell rating on shares of Rémy Cointreau in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Kepler Capital Markets cut Rémy Cointreau from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Rémy Cointreau from €161.00 ($189.41) to €163.00 ($191.76) in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $90.50.

Get Rémy Cointreau alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:REMYY traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.48. The company had a trading volume of 8,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,531. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.30. Rémy Cointreau has a 1-year low of $9.01 and a 1-year high of $19.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Rémy Cointreau Company Profile

RÃ©my Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes liqueurs and spirits. The company operates through RÃ©my Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. It offers liqueurs and spirits primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-RÃ©my, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, The Botanist, Westland, LOUIS XIII, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

Featured Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Rémy Cointreau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rémy Cointreau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.