BerGenBio ASA (OTCMKTS:BRRGF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BerGenBio ASA (OTCMKTS:BRRGF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 59,400 shares, an increase of 16.5% from the December 15th total of 51,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 45.7 days.

Shares of BerGenBio ASA stock remained flat at $$3.94 during trading on Tuesday. BerGenBio ASA has a 52-week low of $1.23 and a 52-week high of $4.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.57.

About BerGenBio ASA

BerGenBio ASA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to treat immune evasive, drug resistant, and metastatic cancers. Its lead candidate is Bemcentinib, a bioavailable small molecule AXL inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical development in two major cancer indications. The Phase II clinical trial program focuses on lung cancer, acute myeloid leukaemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome, as well as melanoma and triple negative breast cancer.

