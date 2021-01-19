Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Shares Purchased by Consolidated Investment Group LLC

Consolidated Investment Group LLC raised its position in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) by 22.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the quarter. Consolidated Investment Group LLC owned 0.05% of Berry Global Group worth $3,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BERY. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Berry Global Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. MANA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust purchased a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

In other Berry Global Group news, President Curt Begle sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total transaction of $1,029,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,029,060. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 20,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total value of $1,171,985.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,186,277.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

BERY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Berry Global Group from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Berry Global Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Berry Global Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.40.

BERY stock traded down $1.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,331,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 935,087. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a one year low of $25.00 and a one year high of $57.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.30.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.37. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 35.39% and a net margin of 4.77%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Berry Global Group Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

See Also: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.