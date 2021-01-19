Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Sold by Hammer Asset Management LLC

Hammer Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 20.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,686 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 925 shares during the period. Hammer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BBY. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Best Buy by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,655 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC acquired a new stake in Best Buy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,403,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in Best Buy by 22.6% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 6,067 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Best Buy by 18.6% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 67,215 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $7,480,000 after buying an additional 10,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 22.1% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 57,557 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $6,300,000 after acquiring an additional 10,413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 4,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total value of $477,302.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,943,516.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

BBY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cleveland Research raised Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $97.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Loop Capital raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Best Buy from $135.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.10.

BBY stock traded down $2.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $111.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,405,310. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $104.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.67. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.10 and a 12 month high of $124.89. The company has a market capitalization of $28.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $11.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 3.79%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.24%.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, peripherals, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

