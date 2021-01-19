BetaPro Crude Oil Leveraged Daily Bull ETF (HOU.TO) (TSE:HOU) Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of BetaPro Crude Oil Leveraged Daily Bull ETF (HOU.TO) (TSE:HOU) traded down 0.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$19.69 and last traded at C$19.73. 18,053 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 170,736 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$19.76.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$17.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$15.26.

