Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:BZQIY) Short Interest Update

Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:BZQIY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, an increase of 24.0% from the December 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

BZQIY stock remained flat at $$4.99 during trading on Tuesday. Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication has a 1-year low of $2.33 and a 1-year high of $6.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.30.

Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Company Profile

Bezeq The Israel Telecommunication Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services for its business and private customers in Israel. The company offers fixed-line telephony services, including basic telephony service on domestic telephone lines, as well as voice mail and caller ID, call forwarding, conference calls, and numbering services; broadband internet access infrastructure services using xDSL technology; and transmission and data-communication, cloud and digital, broadcast, and other services.

