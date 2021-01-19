B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) Now Covered by Analysts at Stephens

Investment analysts at Stephens started coverage on shares of B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of B&G Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

Get B&G Foods alerts:

Shares of BGS stock traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.36. The stock had a trading volume of 54,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,058,480. B&G Foods has a fifty-two week low of $10.39 and a fifty-two week high of $31.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.97.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. B&G Foods had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The company had revenue of $495.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that B&G Foods will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BGS. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new position in B&G Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in B&G Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. SG3 Management LLC purchased a new position in B&G Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of B&G Foods during the third quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of B&G Foods by 1,094.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 4,246 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

About B&G Foods

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

Featured Article: What is the balance sheet?



Receive News & Ratings for B&G Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&G Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.