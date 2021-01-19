BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) Shares Acquired by FNY Investment Advisers LLC

FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BBL) by 79.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,791 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,441 shares during the quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $1,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in BHP Group by 146.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 152,894 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,293,000 after purchasing an additional 90,913 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in BHP Group by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 49,549 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after acquiring an additional 4,246 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BHP Group by 116.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,850 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 4,230 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of BHP Group by 352.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,955 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 12,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BHP Group by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 10,341 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter.

BHP Group stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,544,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,373,409. The firm has a market cap of $61.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. BHP Group has a twelve month low of $23.64 and a twelve month high of $60.97.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BBL shares. Credit Suisse Group raised BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

BHP Group engages in the natural resources business in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

