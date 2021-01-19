Bidesk (BDK) 24 Hour Volume Tops $6,255.00

Bidesk (CURRENCY:BDK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 19th. Over the last seven days, Bidesk has traded 3.5% higher against the dollar. Bidesk has a market cap of $177,314.62 and approximately $6,255.00 worth of Bidesk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bidesk token can currently be purchased for about $0.0222 or 0.00000062 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002811 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.02 or 0.00045028 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000814 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.89 or 0.00117724 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.85 or 0.00072652 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.52 or 0.00254415 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000771 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34,611.64 or 0.97274097 BTC.

Bidesk’s total supply is 99,977,197 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,977,478 tokens. Bidesk’s official website is www.bidesk.com. The official message board for Bidesk is bidesk.zendesk.com/hc.

Bidesk can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bidesk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bidesk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bidesk using one of the exchanges listed above.

