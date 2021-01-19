Bimini Capital Management (OTCMKTS:BMNM) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.06

Shares of Bimini Capital Management, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BMNM) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.06 and traded as high as $1.08. Bimini Capital Management shares last traded at $1.08, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of $12.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Bimini Capital Management Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BMNM)

Bimini Capital Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the asset management business in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Asset Management and Investment Portfolio. It offers investment advisory services; invests in shares; and administers business activities and day-to-day operations, as well as invests in residential mortgage-backed securities.

