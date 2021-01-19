BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Shares Sold by Edge Wealth Management LLC

Edge Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) by 50.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,010 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 111,619 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals worth $822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 11,695 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,328 shares during the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 234,035 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 5,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 41,204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 5,467 shares during the last quarter. 72.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BCRX stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.07. 5,923,992 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,612,134. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.93 and a beta of 3.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.02. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.58 and a twelve month high of $9.35.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 328.70% and a negative net margin of 233.45%. On average, equities analysts forecast that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BCRX has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, October 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.63.

In related news, VP Alane P. Barnes sold 13,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.96, for a total transaction of $109,378.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 121,802 shares in the company, valued at $969,543.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers oral and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, ALPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma.

