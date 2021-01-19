Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) Price Target Lowered to $93.00 at Mizuho

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Mizuho from $100.00 to $93.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.66% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $121.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $85.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Biohaven Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.73.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock traded down $5.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.04. 72,240 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 468,260. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 1.09. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $26.56 and a one year high of $100.77.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($3.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.74) by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $17.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will post -12.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider William A. Jones, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.22, for a total value of $2,286,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,420,366.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Childs bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $89.55 per share, with a total value of $447,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,516,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $225,391,797.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at $365,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 6,251.9% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the second quarter valued at approximately $286,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 71.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,352,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,875,000 after acquiring an additional 562,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 7.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,504,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,015,000 after acquiring an additional 110,271 shares in the last quarter. 99.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Biohaven Pharmaceutical

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops late-stage products candidates targeting neurological diseases and rare disorders in the United States. Its clinical stage products include Rimegepant, a product that has completed phase III trials for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; Vazegepant that has completed Phase 2/3 trial for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; and Troriluzole that has completed II/III randomization phase and is ongoing extension trial for ataxias.

