BitCapitalVendor (BCV) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $112,113.00

BitCapitalVendor (CURRENCY:BCV) traded up 9.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. BitCapitalVendor has a market cap of $1.84 million and $112,113.00 worth of BitCapitalVendor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BitCapitalVendor has traded 9.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BitCapitalVendor token can currently be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.03 or 0.00057634 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $189.56 or 0.00519565 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00005507 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.56 or 0.00042659 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,413.80 or 0.03875139 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002742 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002741 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00015975 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00012579 BTC.

BitCapitalVendor Profile

BCV is a token. Its genesis date was November 28th, 2018. BitCapitalVendor’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,021,199,995 tokens. BitCapitalVendor’s official Twitter account is @BCVofficial. The official website for BitCapitalVendor is www.bitcv.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bit Capital Index 30 and the Bit Capital Index 150 (known as the BCI) are a set of indexes released by Bit Capital Vendor in April 2018 to reflect the overall picture of the cryptocurrency exchange market. The BCV group uses an objective and scientific method to calculate BCI. After eliminating stable currencies, it selects the cryptocurrency with the largest market cap and the best liquidity in qualified exchanges and uses the calculation method of the market-valued weighted index to show the changes of the overall market value. “

BitCapitalVendor Token Trading

BitCapitalVendor can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCapitalVendor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCapitalVendor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitCapitalVendor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

