bitCNY Market Capitalization Hits $4.41 Million (BITCNY)

bitCNY (CURRENCY:BITCNY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. In the last week, bitCNY has traded 1% higher against the dollar. bitCNY has a market capitalization of $4.41 million and approximately $102.23 million worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One bitCNY token can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000426 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002728 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.82 or 0.00045875 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.82 or 0.00116765 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.01 or 0.00073659 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $90.54 or 0.00246862 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000751 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,704.96 or 0.97356098 BTC.

bitCNY’s genesis date was November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 28,245,600 tokens. bitCNY’s official message board is bitsharestalk.org.

bitCNY can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bitCNY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase bitCNY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

