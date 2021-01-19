Bitcoin Interest 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $2.00 (BCI)

Bitcoin Interest (CURRENCY:BCI) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. In the last week, Bitcoin Interest has traded up 3.8% against the dollar. One Bitcoin Interest coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Interest has a total market capitalization of $32,316.52 and approximately $2.00 worth of Bitcoin Interest was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $100.11 or 0.00283899 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.94 or 0.00079222 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.05 or 0.00034171 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000535 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000659 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 39% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest Coin Profile

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2017. Bitcoin Interest’s total supply is 18,326,892 coins. Bitcoin Interest’s official Twitter account is @btcinterest and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Interest’s official website is bitcoininterest.io.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Interest

Bitcoin Interest can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Interest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Interest should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Interest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

