Bitradio (BRO) Price Hits $0.0113 on Major Exchanges

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. One Bitradio coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0113 or 0.00000031 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitradio has a market capitalization of $107,665.93 and approximately $54.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bitradio has traded 10.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitradio alerts:

Kleros (PNK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000379 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001675 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000380 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00007646 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000039 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitvolt (VOLT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Bitradio

BRO is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 11th, 2017. Bitradio’s total supply is 14,563,405 coins and its circulating supply is 9,563,400 coins. Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitradio is www.bitrad.io.

Bitradio Coin Trading

Bitradio can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitradio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitradio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitradio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitradio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.