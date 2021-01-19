Bitzeny 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $149.00 (ZNY)

Bitzeny (CURRENCY:ZNY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. In the last week, Bitzeny has traded 19% lower against the dollar. One Bitzeny coin can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Bitzeny has a market capitalization of $82,085.81 and approximately $149.00 worth of Bitzeny was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bitzeny alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $154.99 or 0.00428309 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003683 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 79.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003279 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002960 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Bitzeny Coin Profile

Bitzeny (CRYPTO:ZNY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 8th, 2014. Bitzeny’s total supply is 197,510,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,614,500 coins. Bitzeny’s official Twitter account is @bitzeny and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitzeny is bitzeny.org. The Reddit community for Bitzeny is /r/bitzeny and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bitzeny Coin Trading

Bitzeny can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitzeny directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitzeny should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitzeny using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitzeny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitzeny and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.