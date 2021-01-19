Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) Receives Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 84.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Black Diamond Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:BDTX traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,430. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.97. The company has a market cap of $975.13 million and a P/E ratio of -4.46. Black Diamond Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $17.63 and a 12-month high of $46.25.

Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.02. Sell-side analysts forecast that Black Diamond Therapeutics will post -2.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Black Diamond Therapeutics news, major shareholder Versant Venture Capital Vi, L. sold 2,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.14, for a total transaction of $73,173.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brent Hatzis-Schoch sold 4,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total transaction of $142,526.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,078 shares in the company, valued at $247,376.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 132,484 shares of company stock worth $4,407,810.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,097,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,172,000 after acquiring an additional 344,952 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its holdings in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 802,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,260,000 after buying an additional 266,510 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 462,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,978,000 after buying an additional 177,855 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 278,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,432,000 after buying an additional 48,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 209,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,728,000 after buying an additional 18,411 shares during the last quarter. 65.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a precision oncology medicine company, discovers and develops small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies. Its lead product candidate is BDTX-189, an inhibitor of non-canonical and oncogenic mutations of ErbB kinases epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) and tyrosine-protein kinase.

