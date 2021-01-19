Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) Price Target Increased to $9.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Citigroup from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 5.14% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BSM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Raymond James raised shares of Black Stone Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.93.

NYSE:BSM traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.56. 10,121 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 660,864. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Black Stone Minerals has a one year low of $4.04 and a one year high of $12.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 1.57.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.20). Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 31.42%. The business had revenue of $43.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.91 million. Equities analysts predict that Black Stone Minerals will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSM. Tri Star Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 254.7% during the fourth quarter. Tri Star Advisors Inc. now owns 314,409 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after buying an additional 225,776 shares during the last quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Black Stone Minerals by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc. now owns 449,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,003,000 after purchasing an additional 24,500 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 154.6% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 93,670 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 56,877 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new stake in Black Stone Minerals during the 3rd quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.11% of the company’s stock.

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests in the United States. The company owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million acres located in 41 states in the United States.

