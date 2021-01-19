BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Price Target Raised to $850.00

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $800.00 to $850.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on BLK. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $690.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BlackRock from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $733.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $795.00 to $802.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $750.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $700.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. BlackRock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $709.08.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BLK stock traded up $6.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $734.06. The stock had a trading volume of 36,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,173. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $716.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $626.02. BlackRock has a fifty-two week low of $323.98 and a fifty-two week high of $788.00.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $10.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.14 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $8.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock will post 36.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were given a $3.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $14.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 42.93%.

In related news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $669.79, for a total value of $468,183.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.47, for a total value of $2,411,909.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,018 shares of company stock worth $3,209,898. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the third quarter worth $26,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the third quarter worth $28,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 125.0% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 40.4% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 73 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Read More: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.