Blakecoin (BLC) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.00

Blakecoin (CURRENCY:BLC) traded up 20.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 19th. Blakecoin has a market capitalization of $34,364.16 and approximately $1.00 worth of Blakecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Blakecoin has traded up 13.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Blakecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37,090.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,407.58 or 0.03794965 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $159.86 or 0.00430996 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $530.90 or 0.01431345 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $211.19 or 0.00569379 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $158.84 or 0.00428239 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003593 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $108.18 or 0.00291675 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00021792 BTC.

BLC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Blake-256 hashing algorithm. Blakecoin’s total supply is 28,736,544 coins. Blakecoin’s official Twitter account is @BlakeCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Blakecoin’s official website is www.blakecoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “BlakeCoin is based on the Blake-256 algorithm. The coin is merge mined and has a block reward, that varies based on the difficulty (25 coins + inflation(square root(difficulty * block height). The block time is 3 minutes and the block retargeting occurs every twenty successful hashing attempts. There are a total of 7 billion coins to be mined. “

Blakecoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blakecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blakecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blakecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

