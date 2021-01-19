BLB&B Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $3,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 317.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 8,592 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its position in Caterpillar by 208.0% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 14,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 9,565 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,909,000. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,670,000. Finally, Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.5% in the third quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 20,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,054,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 3,687 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $571,485.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 10,549 shares in the company, valued at $1,635,095. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 2,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.50, for a total value of $416,081.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $416,081. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,531 shares of company stock worth $6,619,389 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar stock traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $193.85. The company had a trading volume of 95,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,597,438. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $105.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.41, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $182.20 and a 200-day moving average of $157.31. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.50 and a 52 week high of $200.17.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.19. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The business had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.25%.

CAT has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Langenberg & Company downgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Caterpillar from $122.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.10.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

