BLB&B Advisors LLC Buys 11,213 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,451 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,213 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $5,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Avion Wealth grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 120.4% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in Tyson Foods in the third quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the third quarter worth $65,000. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised Tyson Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.73.

NYSE TSN traded down $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.34. The stock had a trading volume of 78,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,106,539. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.06. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $42.57 and a one year high of $90.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $11.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.11 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 4.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. This is an increase from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.56%.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

