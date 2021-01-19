BLB&B Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

BLB&B Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,211 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $7,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Chevron by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 10,869 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Chevron by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 195,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,532,000 after buying an additional 40,560 shares in the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its holdings in Chevron by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 7,359 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $1,807,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC raised its position in Chevron by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 15,312 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. 62.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded up $2.78 on Tuesday, reaching $94.87. 219,797 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,752,123. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.35, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.60 and a fifty-two week high of $117.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $89.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.38. The company had revenue of $24.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.34 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The firm’s revenue was down 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVX has been the subject of a number of research reports. HSBC upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.27.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

