BLB&B Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 336,974 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,121 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 3.6% of BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $44,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its holdings in Apple by 0.4% in the second quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 4,979 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group boosted its stake in Apple by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 4,485 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,636,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Apple by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,549 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Georgetown University boosted its stake in Apple by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Georgetown University now owns 35,083 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $12,798,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marotta Asset Management boosted its stake in Apple by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 8,471 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AAPL traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $127.92. 3,707,789 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,433,992. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.15 and a twelve month high of $138.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $127.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.53.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business had revenue of $64.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Apple from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Apple from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Argus upgraded Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.56.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $1,877,140.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 320,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,420,969.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

