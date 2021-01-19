BLB&B Advisors LLC Has $6.59 Million Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,481 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 9,580 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $6,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 74.1% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 6,023 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 2,564 shares during the last quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth $286,000. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 420,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,686,000 after buying an additional 180,000 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 183,914 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $12,561,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Shares of CVS stock traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $75.59. The company had a trading volume of 201,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,988,399. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.44. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $52.04 and a one year high of $77.23. The firm has a market cap of $98.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.33. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The firm had revenue of $67.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CVS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of CVS Health from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.93.

In related news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 25,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,937,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,469 shares in the company, valued at $1,385,175. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Lisa Bisaccia sold 25,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $1,938,629.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,525,905. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,151 shares of company stock valued at $4,375,989 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

Read More: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.