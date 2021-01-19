BLB&B Advisors LLC Has $9.46 Million Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 328,979 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,288 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $9,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in T. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 321,691 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,725,000 after purchasing an additional 20,352 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 76,772 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 1,033,656 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,470,000 after purchasing an additional 62,433 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 95,690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 49,136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 4,974 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on T shares. KeyCorp lowered AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 5th. Barclays started coverage on AT&T in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial upgraded AT&T to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on AT&T in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.36.

NYSE:T traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $29.05. The stock had a trading volume of 988,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,146,492. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.09. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.08 and a 12-month high of $39.14. The stock has a market cap of $207.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $42.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Featured Story: retirement calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.