BLB&B Advisors LLC Purchases 5,260 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,981 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,260 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $8,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 347.7% during the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 385 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in CSX in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in CSX in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Summit X LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. 73.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upgraded CSX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $78.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Raymond James upped their price objective on CSX from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded CSX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on CSX from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.30.

Shares of CSX stock traded down $0.49 on Tuesday, hitting $92.93. The company had a trading volume of 81,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,150,619. The firm has a market cap of $71.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.84. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $46.81 and a twelve month high of $97.54.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 26.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

CSX announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, October 21st that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the transportation company to reacquire up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 3,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.57, for a total transaction of $349,054.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,130,989.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

