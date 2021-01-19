BLB&B Advisors LLC Purchases 5,420 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,777 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,420 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up about 1.5% of BLB&B Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $18,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of V. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 124,852 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $24,118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,896 shares in the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,699 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 15,008 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,120,000. Finally, Park National Corp OH increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 147,792 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,554,000 after purchasing an additional 20,757 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

V traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $201.62. The company had a trading volume of 382,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,832,194. The firm has a market cap of $392.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.30, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.93 and a 1 year high of $220.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $211.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $202.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. On average, analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on V. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.07.

In other Visa news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.87, for a total transaction of $450,532.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.53, for a total transaction of $1,642,770.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,090 shares in the company, valued at $21,920,027.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 80,205 shares of company stock worth $17,188,463. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

