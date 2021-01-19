BMO Capital Markets Lowers Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) to Market Perform

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) was downgraded by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$43.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$51.00. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.64% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$54.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$52.00 to C$46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$49.00 to C$45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$55.00 to C$49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$37.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$47.91.

ATD.B traded down C$0.89 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$37.51. 4,781,413 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,269,418. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a twelve month low of C$30.40 and a twelve month high of C$47.49. The company has a market cap of C$41.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.10, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$43.55 and a 200 day moving average price of C$44.49.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Company Profile

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

