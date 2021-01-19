boohoo group plc (BOO.L) (LON:BOO) Price Target Raised to GBX 480 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

boohoo group plc (BOO.L) (LON:BOO) had its price objective boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 460 ($6.01) to GBX 480 ($6.27) in a research note released on Monday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a sell rating on shares of boohoo group plc (BOO.L) in a report on Monday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. boohoo group plc (BOO.L) has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 383.33 ($5.01).

Shares of LON:BOO traded down GBX 13.30 ($0.17) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 325 ($4.25). The company had a trading volume of 9,423,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,755,367. boohoo group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 133.10 ($1.74) and a 12-month high of GBX 433.50 ($5.66). The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 326.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 306.52. The company has a market cap of £4.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

About boohoo group plc (BOO.L)

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16 to 40 year old customers. boohoo group plc provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, and Coast brands.

