Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $59.24

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $59.24 and last traded at $58.40, with a volume of 3512 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $56.98.

BOOT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $46.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Boot Barn from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Boot Barn from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $47.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.54.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 48.70, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 3.07.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.06. Boot Barn had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The firm had revenue of $184.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.22 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Greg Bettinelli sold 2,620 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.89, for a total value of $109,751.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John Hazen sold 752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $31,772.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,242 shares of company stock valued at $2,780,615 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOOT. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Boot Barn during the third quarter worth about $292,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Boot Barn by 58.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 128,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,607,000 after buying an additional 47,394 shares during the last quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP grew its position in shares of Boot Barn by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 128,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,624,000 after acquiring an additional 11,672 shares in the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 27,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Boot Barn by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,981,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,905,000 after acquiring an additional 965,164 shares in the last quarter.

About Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

