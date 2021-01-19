BOSAGORA (BOA) Market Capitalization Achieves $24.03 Million

BOSAGORA (CURRENCY:BOA) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 19th. One BOSAGORA coin can currently be purchased for $0.0799 or 0.00000216 BTC on exchanges. BOSAGORA has a total market cap of $24.03 million and $126,070.00 worth of BOSAGORA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BOSAGORA has traded up 9.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.70 or 0.00057664 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $202.22 or 0.00537311 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00005490 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.46 or 0.00043745 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,468.54 or 0.03902057 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002659 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002657 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00012755 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00015542 BTC.

BOSAGORA Profile

BOSAGORA is a coin. It launched on May 16th, 2019. BOSAGORA’s total supply is 450,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 300,595,031 coins. The Reddit community for BOSAGORA is https://reddit.com/