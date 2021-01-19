Boston Properties (BXP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, January 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.60 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($1.06). Boston Properties had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 35.17%. On average, analysts expect Boston Properties to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE BXP opened at $95.15 on Tuesday. Boston Properties has a 52-week low of $69.69 and a 52-week high of $147.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87, a PEG ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $96.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a current ratio of 7.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.92%.

BXP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Boston Properties from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $87.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Boston Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.82.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

