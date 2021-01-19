Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BMBLF) Short Interest Up 22.7% in December

Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BMBLF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 765,100 shares, a growth of 22.7% from the December 15th total of 623,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 263.8 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BMBLF traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 600. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.82. Brambles has a 1-year low of $5.60 and a 1-year high of $8.50.

About Brambles

Brambles Limited operates as a supply-chain logistics company. The company operates through CHEP North America and Latin America; CHEP Europe, Middle East, Africa and India; and CHEP Australia, New Zealand and Asia, excluding India segments. It engages in the pooling of unit-load equipment and associated services, focusing on the outsourced management of pallets, crates, and containers.

