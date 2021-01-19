Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) PT Raised to $41.00 at Morgan Stanley

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $36.00 to $41.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a neutral rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an underweight rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.44.

Shares of BHF stock traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.20. 20,529 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 584,498. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.84. Brighthouse Financial has a 52-week low of $12.05 and a 52-week high of $48.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $4.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Brighthouse Financial will post 10.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Brighthouse Financial by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 7,577 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 158,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,761,000 after purchasing an additional 4,591 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 122.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 4,209 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 1,992.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 36,374 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 376,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,470,000 after acquiring an additional 90,902 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.59% of the company’s stock.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

