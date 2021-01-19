Brokerages Anticipate Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.78 Per Share

Analysts predict that Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH) will report earnings of ($0.78) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Bio-Path’s earnings. Bio-Path reported earnings per share of ($0.72) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bio-Path will report full year earnings of ($3.04) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($2.20) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Bio-Path.

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.03.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BPTH shares. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Bio-Path from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bio-Path from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ BPTH traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.99. 187,811 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,211. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 2.02. Bio-Path has a 52 week low of $2.92 and a 52 week high of $7.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.18.

About Bio-Path

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

