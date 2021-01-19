Brokerages Anticipate Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.47 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) to report earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Nutanix’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.56) and the highest is ($0.20). Nutanix reported earnings of ($0.60) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Nutanix will report full year earnings of ($2.24) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.49) to ($1.82). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($2.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.32) to ($1.55). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Nutanix.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The technology company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.13. Nutanix had a negative net margin of 69.59% and a negative return on equity of 1,175,319.00%. The company had revenue of $312.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.52 million.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Nutanix from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Nutanix from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Nutanix from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Nutanix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nutanix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.20.

In related news, CAO Aaron Boynton sold 4,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total value of $154,840.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO David Sangster sold 7,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.32, for a total value of $240,073.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 84,728 shares in the company, valued at $2,568,952.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 81,380 shares of company stock valued at $2,567,785. Insiders own 6.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nutanix in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutanix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTNX traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,182,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,604,606. The stock has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.77 and a beta of 1.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.54. Nutanix has a fifty-two week low of $11.31 and a fifty-two week high of $37.86.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc develops and provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis, an enterprise cloud platform that converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking services; Nutanix Prism, a consumer-grade control plane, which provides management and analytics; and Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution.

