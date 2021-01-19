Brokerages Anticipate ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) Will Post Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that ORBCOMM Inc. (NASDAQ:ORBC) will announce earnings per share of ($0.07) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for ORBCOMM’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.08). ORBCOMM posted earnings per share of ($0.03) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 133.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ORBCOMM will report full-year earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.17). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for ORBCOMM.

Get ORBCOMM alerts:

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. ORBCOMM had a negative return on equity of 9.49% and a negative net margin of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $61.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.40 million.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ORBC. Raymond James increased their price target on ORBCOMM to $8.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Northland Securities raised their target price on ORBCOMM from $6.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ORBCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ORBCOMM from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of ORBCOMM from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th.

In other news, Director Jerome B. Eisenberg sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.70, for a total transaction of $335,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John J. Stolte, Jr. sold 13,940 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total value of $103,574.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 135,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,802.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 198,396 shares of company stock worth $1,413,391 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.74% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in ORBCOMM by 749.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,254 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 8,164 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in ORBCOMM by 24.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 315,946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 62,299 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ORBCOMM by 0.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 490,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 4,284 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ORBCOMM in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of ORBCOMM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $428,000. 68.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORBC stock traded up $0.59 on Tuesday, hitting $8.91. The company had a trading volume of 3,759,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,871,739. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. ORBCOMM has a 12-month low of $1.24 and a 12-month high of $9.21. The stock has a market cap of $695.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.82 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.86.

ORBCOMM Company Profile

ORBCOMM Inc provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers network connectivity, devices, device management, and web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, such as trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, and maritime industries, as well as for governments.

Read More: Overbought

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ORBCOMM (ORBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ORBCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORBCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.