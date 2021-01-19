Brokerages Expect TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $159.01 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) will post $159.01 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for TowneBank’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $164.44 million and the lowest is $153.58 million. TowneBank posted sales of $139.67 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TowneBank will report full year sales of $625.13 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $618.81 million to $631.45 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $590.31 million, with estimates ranging from $581.11 million to $599.51 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow TowneBank.

Get TowneBank alerts:

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $192.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.52 million. TowneBank had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 7.74%.

Several research firms have weighed in on TOWN. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of TowneBank from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TowneBank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOWN. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in TowneBank in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in TowneBank by 244.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,870 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,878 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TowneBank in the 1st quarter valued at about $149,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in TowneBank by 214.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,330 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 5,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in TowneBank during the third quarter valued at about $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.20% of the company’s stock.

TOWN stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.38. 9,564 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 205,155. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. TowneBank has a 52 week low of $15.03 and a 52 week high of $28.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 1.17.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.31%.

TowneBank Company Profile

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, professionals, and commercial enterprises. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TowneBank (TOWN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TowneBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TowneBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.