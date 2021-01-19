Brokerages Set Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Target Price at $44.90

Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-four analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have given a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.90.

Several research analysts have weighed in on DAL shares. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of DAL stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.31. 10,637,202 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,342,286. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.71 billion, a PE ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.42. Delta Air Lines has a 1-year low of $17.51 and a 1-year high of $61.61.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 13th. The transportation company reported ($2.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.50) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 42.88% and a negative return on equity of 39.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. Research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Delta Air Lines news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total value of $2,182,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 341,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,452,794.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.84, for a total transaction of $4,480,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 303,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,876,651.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 255,487 shares of company stock valued at $9,077,952. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,756,129 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $145,443,000 after purchasing an additional 834,150 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,423,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 11,582 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 2,124 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 12,009 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 215.8% during the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 55,033 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 37,608 shares during the period. 59.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

