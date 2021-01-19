Brokerages Set easyJet plc (EZJ.L) (LON:EZJ) Price Target at GBX 889.95

easyJet plc (EZJ.L) (LON:EZJ) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 897.45 ($11.73).

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EZJ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,150 ($15.02) price objective on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) in a report on Friday, December 4th. Liberum Capital raised shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 500 ($6.53) to GBX 1,300 ($16.98) in a report on Thursday, November 19th. CSFB reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Davy Research downgraded shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.45) price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 630 ($8.23) price objective on shares of easyJet plc (EZJ.L) in a report on Wednesday, November 18th.

LON:EZJ traded up GBX 29.20 ($0.38) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 845.20 ($11.04). The stock had a trading volume of 4,006,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,636,395. easyJet plc has a one year low of GBX 410 ($5.36) and a one year high of GBX 1,570 ($20.51). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.20, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.86 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 828.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 651.95.

In other news, insider David Robbie acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 756 ($9.88) per share, for a total transaction of £75,600 ($98,771.88).

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

