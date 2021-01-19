Brokerages Set Iberdrola SA (BME:IBE) PT at €11.73

Iberdrola SA (BME:IBE) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €11.73 ($13.79).

Several research firms have weighed in on IBE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on Iberdrola and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group set a €12.00 ($14.12) price target on Iberdrola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on Iberdrola and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €11.20 ($13.18) price target on Iberdrola and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Barclays set a €14.00 ($16.47) price target on Iberdrola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Iberdrola has a 1 year low of €5.87 ($6.91) and a 1 year high of €7.30 ($8.59).

Iberdrola Company Profile

