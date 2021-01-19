Brokerages Set RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) PT at $91.11

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $91.11.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RPM shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of RPM International in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “inline” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of RPM International from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of RPM International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of RPM International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th.

In other news, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 8,811 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.68, for a total value of $763,737.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its stake in RPM International by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 2,078 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Seeyond raised its position in shares of RPM International by 2.0% during the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 7,856 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. raised its position in shares of RPM International by 73.7% during the third quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 422 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. raised its position in shares of RPM International by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 6,376 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of RPM International by 22.0% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RPM traded up $0.66 on Friday, reaching $86.93. 956,295 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 814,900. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.33 and a 200-day moving average of $85.04. RPM International has a twelve month low of $42.85 and a twelve month high of $98.35. The company has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. RPM International had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 35.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RPM International will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. RPM International’s payout ratio is presently 49.51%.

About RPM International

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers and sealants, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; and insulated building cladding materials and concrete form wall systems.

