Brokerages Set Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) Price Target at $52.50

Shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.50.

VSAT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Viasat from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VSAT. Baupost Group LLC MA grew its position in shares of Viasat by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 16,288,959 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $560,177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,556,891 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Viasat by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,712,501 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $196,455,000 after acquiring an additional 608,641 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Viasat by 109.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 742,973 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,508,000 after acquiring an additional 388,546 shares during the period. Ashford Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Viasat by 95.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 459,068 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,787,000 after acquiring an additional 223,659 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Viasat by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,558,196 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $213,268,000 after acquiring an additional 109,494 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

VSAT stock traded up $1.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,192,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,070,635. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -2,016.00 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.97. Viasat has a 52-week low of $25.10 and a 52-week high of $72.56.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $554.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.79 million. Viasat had a negative return on equity of 0.06% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Viasat will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Viasat

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks, and Government Systems. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment, internet, and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; and mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts.

