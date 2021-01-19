Brokerages Set XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Price Target at $120.82

XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, sixteen have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $121.57.

Several research firms have recently commented on XPO. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on XPO Logistics from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on XPO Logistics from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on XPO Logistics from $100.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on XPO Logistics from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on XPO Logistics from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 54.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,622,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $357,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,711 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 1.4% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,024,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $86,743,000 after buying an additional 14,477 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 0.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 885,199 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $76,065,000 after buying an additional 3,071 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 1.7% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 782,975 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $66,288,000 after buying an additional 13,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 22.7% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 670,138 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $56,734,000 after buying an additional 123,789 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XPO traded up $2.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $121.07. 788,868 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 857,560. XPO Logistics has a 52-week low of $38.47 and a 52-week high of $128.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.74. The firm has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.65, a P/E/G ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The transportation company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.46. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that XPO Logistics will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, France, the United Kingdom, Spain, Poland, Romania, Italy, Portugal, Slovakia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

