Brokers Offer Predictions for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust’s FY2020 Earnings (TSE:D)

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:D) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial raised their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust in a report issued on Thursday, January 14th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.51 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.50. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust’s FY2021 earnings at $1.62 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.68 EPS.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:D) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.37 by C$0.28. The business had revenue of C$51.31 million for the quarter.

Recommended Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.