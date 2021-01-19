Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has $54.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $50.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brown & Brown from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Brown & Brown from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Brown & Brown from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $49.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $48.50.

Shares of Brown & Brown stock traded up $0.43 on Monday, reaching $46.73. 794,374 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 943,698. The company has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.94 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Brown & Brown has a one year low of $30.70 and a one year high of $48.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.09 and a 200 day moving average of $45.39.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The firm had revenue of $674.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Brown & Brown will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRO. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 45.9% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. 69.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, England, Canada, Bermuda, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers commercial packages, group medical, workers' compensation, property risk, and general liability insurance products; and group and individual life, accident, disability, health, hospitalization, medical, dental, and other ancillary insurance products, as well as risk management, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

