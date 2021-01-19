Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) Lifted to Overweight at Stephens

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) was upgraded by equities researchers at Stephens from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, AR Network reports. The brokerage currently has a $40.00 price objective on the bank’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $36.50. Stephens’ target price points to a potential upside of 15.91% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bryn Mawr Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.40.

Shares of BMTC traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $34.51. The stock had a trading volume of 3,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,553. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $688.82 million, a P/E ratio of 20.76 and a beta of 0.92. Bryn Mawr Bank has a 1-year low of $22.20 and a 1-year high of $41.00.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. Bryn Mawr Bank had a return on equity of 5.58% and a net margin of 12.77%. The business had revenue of $56.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.70 million. Equities analysts predict that Bryn Mawr Bank will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bryn Mawr Bank news, CFO Michael W. Harrington acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.43 per share, for a total transaction of $91,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $554,951.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael Laplante acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.20 per share, with a total value of $45,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Bryn Mawr Bank by 8.1% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,591 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Bryn Mawr Bank by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 45,036 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bryn Mawr Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Bryn Mawr Bank by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,802 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 1,784 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC boosted its position in Bryn Mawr Bank by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 16,590 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Bryn Mawr Bank Company Profile

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. It operates in two segments, Wealth Management and Banking. The company accepts deposit products, including interest-bearing demand accounts, wholesale time deposits, retail time deposits, savings accounts, noninterest-bearing deposits, money market accounts, and wholesale non-maturity deposits.

