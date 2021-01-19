BT Group (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) Given “Buy” Rating at Berenberg Bank

BT Group (OTCMKTS:BTGOF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BTGOF. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of BT Group in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BT Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BT Group in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group cut BT Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of BTGOF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.90. The stock had a trading volume of 71,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,220. BT Group has a 12-month low of $1.19 and a 12-month high of $2.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.50.

About BT Group

BT Group plc provides communications products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Consumer, Enterprise, Global, and Openreach segments. The Consumer segment offers mobile, broadband, home phone, and TV services under the BT, EE and Plusnet brands.

